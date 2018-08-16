PROUD Money (PROUD) Price Reaches $0.0057 on Major Exchanges

PROUD Money (CURRENCY:PROUD) traded down 36% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 15th. In the last week, PROUD Money has traded 42% lower against the U.S. dollar. PROUD Money has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $34.00 worth of PROUD Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PROUD Money coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000090 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PROUD Money alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.35 or 0.02451767 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00009897 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded 184.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000467 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003400 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001873 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000083 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000040 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002469 BTC.

PROUD Money Profile

PROUD Money is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 14th, 2016. PROUD Money’s total supply is 5,711,511,682 coins. PROUD Money’s official Twitter account is @PROUDmoneyWorld . PROUD Money’s official website is www.proud.money

PROUD Money Coin Trading

PROUD Money can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PROUD Money directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PROUD Money should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PROUD Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PROUD Money Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PROUD Money and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.