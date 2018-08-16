Project Pai (PAI) Market Cap Achieves $0.00

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded up 9.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. Over the last week, Project Pai has traded down 18.2% against the dollar. Project Pai has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $3.15 million worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Project Pai coin can now be bought for $0.36 or 0.00005670 BTC on popular exchanges including LBank, OOOBTC, Huobi and Bitfinex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004647 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003439 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015562 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000319 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00267215 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.10 or 0.00157433 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 42.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000176 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00011658 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 57.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00033090 BTC.

About Project Pai

Project Pai launched on May 24th, 2018. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,660,363,531 coins. Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Project Pai’s official message board is medium.com/project-pai . Project Pai’s official website is projectpai.com

Project Pai Coin Trading

Project Pai can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex, LBank, Huobi and OOOBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project Pai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Project Pai using one of the exchanges listed above.

