Wells Fargo & Co Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Progressive (PGR)

Progressive (NYSE:PGR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. They presently have a $64.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 1.61% from the company’s current price.

The analysts wrote, “We are seeing a slowing of rate increases in the personal auto sector and we believe others will join PGR in the push for growth. As PGR pushes for growth and less rate, and as favorable frequency trends reverse, we believe PGR should see some margin volatility and see the shares fairly valued at current levels $ 2017A 2018E 2019E EPS Curr. Curr.””

Get Progressive alerts:

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on PGR. Argus upgraded shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 27th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Progressive to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Progressive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.21.

PGR traded up $0.99 on Wednesday, hitting $65.05. 299,784 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,490,250. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Progressive has a fifty-two week low of $43.59 and a fifty-two week high of $64.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.68.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. Progressive had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 21.84%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Progressive will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total transaction of $726,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 376,423 shares in the company, valued at $22,781,119.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 12,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total transaction of $762,804.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 222,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,483,650.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,103 shares of company stock worth $3,402,085 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGR. HL Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Progressive by 2.7% during the first quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 2,022,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $123,233,000 after acquiring an additional 53,403 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Progressive during the first quarter worth approximately $5,670,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Progressive by 8.6% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH acquired a new stake in Progressive during the first quarter worth approximately $512,000. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive during the first quarter worth approximately $83,910,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

Read More: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.