Progressive Corp (PGR) Shares Bought by Rational Advisors LLC

Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 2,120.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,764 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 259.2% during the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 874,732 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,297,000 after buying an additional 631,192 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 114.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 17,081,390 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,040,769,000 after buying an additional 1,501,554 shares during the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the 1st quarter valued at $512,000. Finally, Horizon Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Progressive from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “$60.39” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Buckingham Research upped their price target on Progressive from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. B. Riley upped their price target on Progressive from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $64.00 price target on Progressive and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.21.

Shares of PGR opened at $64.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $36.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. Progressive Corp has a 52-week low of $43.59 and a 52-week high of $64.77.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.01 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 7.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. research analysts expect that Progressive Corp will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.33, for a total transaction of $711,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 455,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,017,517.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Jo Murphy sold 7,503 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.28, for a total value of $452,280.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,515,002.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,103 shares of company stock worth $3,402,085 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

