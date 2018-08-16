ProAssurance (PRA) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ProAssurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 15th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ProAssurance in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of ProAssurance in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.25.

Shares of PRA traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.75. 541,670 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,109. ProAssurance has a 52-week low of $34.95 and a 52-week high of $63.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $248.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.98 million. ProAssurance had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 9.67%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that ProAssurance will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Magnus James Gorrie acquired 2,000 shares of ProAssurance stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.20 per share, for a total transaction of $78,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,231 shares in the company, valued at $557,855.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRA. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of ProAssurance in the second quarter valued at $137,000. Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new stake in ProAssurance in the second quarter valued at $176,000. Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new stake in ProAssurance in the first quarter valued at $208,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in ProAssurance in the second quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in ProAssurance by 39.7% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,886 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

ProAssurance Company Profile

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments. It offers professional liability insurance for healthcare professionals and facilities; professional liability insurance for attorneys; liability insurance for medical technology and life sciences risks; and workers' compensation insurance for employers, groups, and associations.

