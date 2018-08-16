Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $9.43 Million Stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (GT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) by 32.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 354,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169,906 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.15% of Goodyear Tire & Rubber worth $9,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1,888.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 6,271 shares in the last quarter. Ostrum Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the first quarter valued at $179,000. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 115.6% during the first quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 7,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 3,874 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 54.7% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 10,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 3,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the first quarter valued at $313,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.13.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock opened at $23.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.36. Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co has a one year low of $20.75 and a one year high of $36.07. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.65.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 1.69%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 1st will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s payout ratio is 17.95%.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

