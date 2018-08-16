Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stake in Carpenter Technology Co. (CRS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 205,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,069 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.44% of Carpenter Technology worth $9,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 5.1% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $539,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 3.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. 94.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRS stock opened at $54.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 1.95. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 52-week low of $37.01 and a 52-week high of $61.49.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.60 million. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Carpenter Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.80%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Carpenter Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Carpenter Technology in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Longbow Research cut Carpenter Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carpenter Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.75.

In other Carpenter Technology news, insider Tony R. Thene sold 31,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $1,870,617.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 130,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,675,667.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Damon J. Audia sold 10,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.86, for a total value of $601,254.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,949,502.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. It operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels.

