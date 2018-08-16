PRGX Global (PRGX) Getting Positive News Coverage, Analysis Finds

News articles about PRGX Global (NASDAQ:PRGX) have been trending positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. PRGX Global earned a daily sentiment score of 0.27 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the business services provider an impact score of 47.3435780104646 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

Get PRGX Global alerts:

PRGX Global stock traded up $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $9.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,699. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $213.99 million, a P/E ratio of 42.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.73. PRGX Global has a twelve month low of $6.15 and a twelve month high of $10.30.

PRGX Global (NASDAQ:PRGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $42.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.70 million. PRGX Global had a return on equity of 0.06% and a net margin of 0.28%. equities research analysts predict that PRGX Global will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered PRGX Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised PRGX Global from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PRGX Global in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on PRGX Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. PRGX Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

In other PRGX Global news, SVP Victor A. Allums sold 35,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.64, for a total value of $339,713.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael Cochrane sold 8,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total value of $82,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 138,118 shares of company stock worth $1,316,511. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

PRGX Global Company Profile

PRGX Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recovery audit services to businesses and government agencies having payment transactions and procurement environments. It operates through three segments: Recovery Audit Services ? Americas, Recovery Audit Services – Europe/Asia-Pacific, and Adjacent Services.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for PRGX Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRGX Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.