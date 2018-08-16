Pretium Resources (PVG) Trading Down 5.9%

Pretium Resources Inc (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) fell 5.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.56 and last traded at $9.21. 192,595 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 2,003,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.70.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PVG. ValuEngine upgraded Pretium Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. HC Wainwright set a $15.00 price target on Pretium Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Pretium Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.88.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.20 and a beta of -0.20.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. Pretium Resources had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 3.22%. The company had revenue of $146.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.20 million. equities analysts forecast that Pretium Resources Inc will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PVG. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Pretium Resources in the second quarter valued at about $108,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Pretium Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $141,000. Natixis bought a new position in Pretium Resources in the first quarter valued at about $165,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Pretium Resources in the second quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Pretium Resources by 166.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 27,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 17,014 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.37% of the company’s stock.

About Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG)

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain on October 22, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

