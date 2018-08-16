PowerShares DB Com Indx Trckng Fund (DBC) Short Interest Down 89.4% in July

PowerShares DB Com Indx Trckng Fund (BMV:DBC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 619,663 shares, a decline of 89.4% from the July 13th total of 5,832,233 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,674,322 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PowerShares DB Com Indx Trckng Fund by 259.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC bought a new stake in shares of PowerShares DB Com Indx Trckng Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Well Done LLC bought a new stake in shares of PowerShares DB Com Indx Trckng Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $157,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of PowerShares DB Com Indx Trckng Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of PowerShares DB Com Indx Trckng Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $178,000.

Shares of DBC stock opened at $16.61 on Thursday. PowerShares DB Com Indx Trckng Fund has a fifty-two week low of $246.70 and a fifty-two week high of $330.00.

Featured Article: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for PowerShares DB Com Indx Trckng Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerShares DB Com Indx Trckng Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.