Potlatchdeltic Corp (PCH) Position Trimmed by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its holdings in shares of Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Potlatchdeltic were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Potlatchdeltic in the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Potlatchdeltic in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in Potlatchdeltic in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Potlatchdeltic in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in Potlatchdeltic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Potlatchdeltic alerts:

In other news, VP Lorrie D. Scott sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total transaction of $70,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,586 shares in the company, valued at $686,417.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Potlatchdeltic stock opened at $45.90 on Thursday. Potlatchdeltic Corp has a 12 month low of $43.85 and a 12 month high of $56.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.17.

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14. Potlatchdeltic had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $268.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Potlatchdeltic Corp will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Potlatchdeltic from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine cut Potlatchdeltic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Potlatchdeltic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Vertical Research upgraded Potlatchdeltic to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Potlatchdeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.83.

Potlatchdeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

Featured Article: Should you buy a closed-end mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Potlatchdeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Potlatchdeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.