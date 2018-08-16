Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Invesco (IVZ) Stock Price

Media stories about Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) have trended positive on Thursday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Invesco earned a media sentiment score of 0.26 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the asset manager an impact score of 46.0093313679113 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

IVZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Invesco from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Invesco from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. TheStreet cut Invesco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Invesco from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Invesco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.36.

IVZ opened at $24.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Invesco has a 52 week low of $24.13 and a 52 week high of $38.43.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66. The business had revenue of $974.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $960.91 million. Invesco had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 21.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Invesco will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In related news, major shareholder Ltd. Invesco acquired 2,127,659 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.69 per share, with a total value of $9,978,720.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

