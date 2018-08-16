Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Cvent (CVT) Share Price

News headlines about Cvent (NYSE:CVT) have been trending positive on Wednesday, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Cvent earned a news impact score of 0.26 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the software maker an impact score of 45.1784374001777 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Cvent stock remained flat at $$36.00 during midday trading on Wednesday. Cvent has a 12-month low of $17.85 and a 12-month high of $37.25.

Get Cvent alerts:

Cvent Company Profile

Cvent, Inc is a cloud-based enterprise event management company. The Company provides solutions for both sides of the events and meetings value chain, such as event and meeting planners, through its Event Cloud, and hoteliers and venues, through its Hospitality Cloud. The Company offers planners a platform that addresses the entire lifecycle of events and meetings, including budgeting, planning, venue sourcing, marketing, management and measurement of meetings.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Cvent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cvent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.