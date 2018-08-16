Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect BlackRock Income Trust (BKT) Stock Price

Press coverage about BlackRock Income Trust (NYSE:BKT) has been trending positive on Thursday, Accern reports. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. BlackRock Income Trust earned a news impact score of 0.35 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the company an impact score of 47.7467271332577 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of BKT traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $5.76. The stock had a trading volume of 525 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,254. BlackRock Income Trust has a 12-month low of $5.70 and a 12-month high of $6.40.

Get BlackRock Income Trust alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 16th were paid a $0.0265 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 13th.

There is no company description available for BlackRock Income Trust.

Recommended Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.