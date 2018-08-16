Portland General Electric (POR) Holdings Cut by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 574,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 105,592 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $24,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POR. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Portland General Electric by 98.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,089,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,134,000 after acquiring an additional 540,329 shares in the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Portland General Electric by 10,232.8% during the first quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 516,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,929,000 after acquiring an additional 511,640 shares in the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its stake in Portland General Electric by 1,196.1% during the first quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 250,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,162,000 after acquiring an additional 231,497 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Portland General Electric by 27.4% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 987,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,002,000 after acquiring an additional 212,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Portland General Electric by 1,882.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 197,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,999,000 after acquiring an additional 187,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP William David Robertson sold 4,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.78, for a total value of $200,516.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,024 shares in the company, valued at $733,578.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Portland General Electric from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “$45.10” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Barclays assumed coverage on Portland General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.50 price objective on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.83.

Shares of NYSE:POR opened at $46.64 on Thursday. Portland General Electric has a twelve month low of $39.02 and a twelve month high of $50.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $449.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.72 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 25th will be paid a $0.3625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 24th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.32%.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2017, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,250 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 402 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

