Polypipe Group PLC (PLP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Polypipe Group PLC (LON:PLP) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 462.67 ($5.90).

Several analysts recently weighed in on PLP shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Polypipe Group in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Polypipe Group from GBX 470 ($6.00) to GBX 490 ($6.25) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Polypipe Group in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Polypipe Group in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating on shares of Polypipe Group in a report on Friday, June 8th.

LON:PLP opened at GBX 369.40 ($4.71) on Thursday. Polypipe Group has a twelve month low of GBX 327.70 ($4.18) and a twelve month high of GBX 439.50 ($5.61).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 30th will be issued a GBX 3.70 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th.

Polypipe Group Company Profile

Polypipe Group plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures plastic piping systems, water management solutions, and ventilation systems in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company offers above and below ground drainage, and rainwater drainage systems; plumbing tools and accessories, plastic plumbing fittings, and plumbing and heating pipes; underfloor heating products; and ventilation systems, including rigid duct, radial semi-rigid duct, mechanical ventilation with heat recovery, mechanical extract ventilation, intermittent extract fan, and decentralized mechanical extract ventilation systems.

