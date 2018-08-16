Polarityte (COOL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Polarityte (NASDAQ:COOL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “PolarityTE, Inc. creates regenerative medicine and provides tissue engineering platform. It develops and obtains regulatory approval for technology which utilizes a patient’s own tissue substrates for regeneration of skin, bone, muscle, cartilage and nerves. The product pipeline comprises SkinTE, OsteoTE, AngioTE, MyoTE, CarteTE, AdiposeTE and NeuralTE. PolarityTE, Inc., formerly known as Majesco Entertainment Company, is headquatered in Salt lake City, Utah. “

COOL has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Polarityte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Polarityte and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Polarityte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Shares of COOL opened at $25.85 on Tuesday. Polarityte has a twelve month low of $15.21 and a twelve month high of $41.22.

Polarityte (NASDAQ:COOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 14th. The company reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter. sell-side analysts forecast that Polarityte will post -3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter A. Cohen purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.20 per share, for a total transaction of $139,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 59.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Polarityte during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Polarityte during the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. acquired a new position in Polarityte during the first quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new position in Polarityte during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Polarityte during the second quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Institutional investors own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

Polarityte Company Profile

PolarityTE, Inc operates as commercial-stage biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company in the United States. The company focuses on discovering, designing and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences.

