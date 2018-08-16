Polarityte (COOL) Earning Somewhat Critical Press Coverage, Study Finds

News headlines about Polarityte (NASDAQ:COOL) have trended somewhat negative recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Polarityte earned a daily sentiment score of -0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the company an impact score of 43.2580043302099 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the media headlines that may have effected Accern’s analysis:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on COOL shares. ValuEngine raised Polarityte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Polarityte from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Polarityte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Polarityte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th.

Shares of COOL stock opened at $25.85 on Thursday. Polarityte has a twelve month low of $15.21 and a twelve month high of $41.22.

Polarityte (NASDAQ:COOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 14th. The company reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter. equities analysts predict that Polarityte will post -3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Peter A. Cohen purchased 6,000 shares of Polarityte stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.20 per share, for a total transaction of $139,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 59.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Polarityte

PolarityTE, Inc operates as commercial-stage biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company in the United States. The company focuses on discovering, designing and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences.

