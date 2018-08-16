Polaris Capital Management LLC Sells 128,200 Shares of J M Smucker Co (SJM)

Polaris Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 28.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 316,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,200 shares during the period. J M Smucker makes up 1.6% of Polaris Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Polaris Capital Management LLC’s holdings in J M Smucker were worth $34,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee raised its position in J M Smucker by 153.1% in the first quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in J M Smucker in the first quarter valued at $106,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in J M Smucker in the first quarter valued at $108,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in J M Smucker in the second quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, WealthTrust Fairport LLC purchased a new stake in J M Smucker in the first quarter valued at $143,000. Institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Get J M Smucker alerts:

SJM stock opened at $112.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.58. J M Smucker Co has a 12-month low of $96.13 and a 12-month high of $133.38.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 7th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. J M Smucker had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 12.20%. J M Smucker’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. research analysts expect that J M Smucker Co will post 8.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 17th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. This is an increase from J M Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. J M Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 39.20%.

A number of research firms have commented on SJM. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $159.00 target price on J M Smucker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $100.00 target price on J M Smucker and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of J M Smucker in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $97.00 target price on J M Smucker and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.83.

In related news, SVP Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.29, for a total value of $108,290.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,002,231.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Barry C. Dunaway sold 10,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.14, for a total value of $1,098,973.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,425,405.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,342 shares of company stock worth $2,187,461 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

J M Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company primarily offers coffee, pet food and pet snacks, peanut butter, fruit spreads, shortening and oils, baking mixes and ready-to-spread frostings, frozen sandwiches, flour and baking ingredients, juices and beverages, and portion control products.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM).

Receive News & Ratings for J M Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J M Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.