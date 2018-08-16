Polaris Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Webster Financial Co. (WBS)

Polaris Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 33.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 735,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 368,200 shares during the period. Webster Financial makes up about 2.2% of Polaris Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Polaris Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $46,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WBS. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Webster Financial by 46.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,396,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,975,000 after purchasing an additional 440,873 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Webster Financial by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,485,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,098,000 after purchasing an additional 353,365 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Webster Financial by 4,915.7% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 233,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 229,119 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Webster Financial by 1,329.0% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 152,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,359,000 after purchasing an additional 142,200 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Webster Financial by 4.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,238,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,619,000 after purchasing an additional 102,346 shares during the period. 94.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

NYSE:WBS opened at $66.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.14. Webster Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $44.04 and a 1-year high of $69.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $293.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.53 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 23.85%. Webster Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 3rd. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 50.97%.

In other Webster Financial news, EVP Daniel Bley sold 1,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total value of $97,482.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,329 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,672.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles L. Wilkins sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total value of $202,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,254,268.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WBS. ValuEngine raised Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Webster Financial from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on Webster Financial from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.30.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Community Banking, HSA Bank, and Private Banking.

See Also: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.