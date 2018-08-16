Polar Power (POLA) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $7.50 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Polar Power Inc. is engaged in designing, manufacturing and selling direct current power, systems and cooling systems for telecommunications, military, hybrid power station, DC marine and rapid charging electric vehicle. Its product portfolio includes DC generators, Marine DC generators, DC alternators, Li-ion batteries and generator accessories. Polar Power Inc. is headquatered in Gardena, California. “

POLA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Polar Power from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Polar Power from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th.

NASDAQ POLA traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.30. 4,724 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,223. Polar Power has a 1-year low of $4.01 and a 1-year high of $6.85. The firm has a market cap of $65.12 million, a P/E ratio of -78.75 and a beta of -0.80.

Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Polar Power had a negative net margin of 6.28% and a negative return on equity of 4.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 million. analysts anticipate that Polar Power will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Polar Power stock. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Polar Power Inc (NASDAQ:POLA) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,513 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. owned approximately 1.09% of Polar Power worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power systems for applications in the telecommunications, military, electric vehicle charging, cogeneration, distributed power, and uninterruptable power supply markets in the United States and internationally. It offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, and DC solar hybrid power systems.

