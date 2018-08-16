Points International (PCOM) Given News Sentiment Score of 0.12

Media headlines about Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) have been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Points International earned a news sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the information services provider an impact score of 48.1213901632998 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

NASDAQ:PCOM traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $16.05. The stock had a trading volume of 114,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,128. The stock has a market cap of $229.76 million, a P/E ratio of 40.40 and a beta of 1.27. Points International has a 12-month low of $8.16 and a 12-month high of $18.48.

Get Points International alerts:

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The information services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $97.86 million during the quarter. Points International had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 14.17%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PCOM shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Points International from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Points International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Points International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th.

Points International Company Profile

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology services to loyalty program operators in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for Points International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Points International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.