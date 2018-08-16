Platform Specialty Products Corp (PAH) Director Ian G. H. Ashken Buys 10,000 Shares

Platform Specialty Products Corp (NYSE:PAH) Director Ian G. H. Ashken purchased 10,000 shares of Platform Specialty Products stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.08 per share, with a total value of $120,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Platform Specialty Products stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.23. 222,622 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,441,102. Platform Specialty Products Corp has a 52-week low of $9.09 and a 52-week high of $12.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 3.17.

Platform Specialty Products (NYSE:PAH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Platform Specialty Products had a positive return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Platform Specialty Products Corp will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. InterOcean Capital LLC purchased a new position in Platform Specialty Products during the second quarter worth about $121,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Platform Specialty Products during the first quarter worth about $108,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Platform Specialty Products during the first quarter worth about $113,000. First National Bank of Omaha purchased a new position in Platform Specialty Products during the second quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Granite Springs Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Platform Specialty Products during the first quarter worth about $133,000.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $12.00 price target on Platform Specialty Products and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Platform Specialty Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Platform Specialty Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Platform Specialty Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.20.

Platform Specialty Products Company Profile

Platform Specialty Products Corporation produces and sells specialty chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance Solutions and Agricultural Solutions. The Performance Solutions segment offers a range of specialty chemicals, such as surface and coating materials, functional conversion coatings, electronic assembly materials, water-based hydraulic control fluids, and photopolymers.

