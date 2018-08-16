Planet Fitness’ (PLNT) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Cowen

Cowen reissued their buy rating on shares of Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm currently has a $58.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PLNT. Imperial Capital upped their price objective on Planet Fitness from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an inline rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Sunday. Wedbush increased their price target on Planet Fitness from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Planet Fitness to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Planet Fitness from a c- rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.58.

PLNT stock opened at $51.91 on Friday. Planet Fitness has a 1-year low of $23.49 and a 1-year high of $53.41. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 62.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -7.61, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 82.89% and a net margin of 11.68%. The company had revenue of $140.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Planet Fitness will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total transaction of $871,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 520,660 shares of company stock worth $24,378,891. 16.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLNT. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 407.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,527,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,043,000 after buying an additional 2,029,530 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Planet Fitness during the 1st quarter worth $45,913,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Planet Fitness during the 1st quarter worth $33,615,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in Planet Fitness during the 1st quarter worth $22,662,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,027,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,845,000 after buying an additional 581,619 shares in the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

