Pivotal Research Initiates Coverage on Zumiez (ZUMZ)

Pivotal Research assumed coverage on shares of Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $30.00 price objective on the apparel and footwear maker’s stock.

ZUMZ has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on Zumiez from $27.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. BidaskClub downgraded Zumiez from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. ValuEngine raised Zumiez from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird reissued a hold rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Zumiez in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Zumiez from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Zumiez currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.86.

Shares of Zumiez stock opened at $28.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $714.43 million, a P/E ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 1.01. Zumiez has a 1 year low of $11.43 and a 1 year high of $31.55.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 7th. The apparel and footwear maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $206.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.34 million. Zumiez had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 3.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. analysts predict that Zumiez will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Richard Miles Brooks sold 3,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $106,839.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,709,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,144,809. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 27.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZUMZ. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zumiez by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 167,142 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $3,480,000 after purchasing an additional 4,885 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zumiez by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 227,776 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $4,743,000 after purchasing an additional 78,481 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zumiez during the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zumiez by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 47,783 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC raised its stake in shares of Zumiez by 88.4% during the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 170,019 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $4,063,000 after purchasing an additional 79,769 shares in the last quarter. 75.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 3, 2018, the company operated 698 stores, including 607 stores in the United States, 50 stores in Canada, 34 stores in Europe, and 7 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

