Pirl Trading 8.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (PIRL)

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. Pirl has a market capitalization of $2.63 million and $20,689.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Pirl has traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Pirl coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00001725 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange, BTC-Alpha and Sistemkoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00008352 BTC.

Shift (SHIFT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00009867 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00008386 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded down 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000376 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Pirl Profile

Pirl (PIRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 25th, 2017. Pirl’s total supply is 23,936,997 coins. The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial . Pirl’s official website is pirl.io

Buying and Selling Pirl

Pirl can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Cryptopia, BTC-Alpha and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirl should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

