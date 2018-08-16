PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock (PF) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock (NYSE:PF) will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.73 and the lowest is $0.65. PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock reported earnings per share of $0.58 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock will report full year earnings of $2.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $2.93. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.08 to $3.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock.

PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock (NYSE:PF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. The firm had revenue of $741.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.29 million. PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 19.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. CL King downgraded PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank downgraded PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 633,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,212,000 after acquiring an additional 213,500 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 285,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. HPM Partners LLC raised its stake in PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. HPM Partners LLC now owns 18,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,697,000. Finally, Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,759,000. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

PF traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.35. The stock had a trading volume of 3,038,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,131,202. The company has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.62. PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock has a 1-year low of $52.25 and a 1-year high of $70.51.

Pinnacle Foods Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded convenience food products in North America. It operates through four segments: Frozen, Grocery, Boulder, and Specialty. The Frozen segment offers frozen vegetables, frozen complete bagged meals, frozen prepared seafood, frozen and refrigerated bagels, frozen pizza, and full-calorie single-serve frozen dinners and entrées under the Birds Eye, Birds Eye Voila!, Van de Kamp's, Mrs.

