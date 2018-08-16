PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock (PF) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock (NYSE:PF) will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.73 and the lowest is $0.65. PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock reported earnings per share of $0.58 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 25th.
On average, analysts expect that PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock will report full year earnings of $2.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $2.93. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.08 to $3.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock.
PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock (NYSE:PF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. The firm had revenue of $741.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.29 million. PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 19.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 633,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,212,000 after acquiring an additional 213,500 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 285,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. HPM Partners LLC raised its stake in PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. HPM Partners LLC now owns 18,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,697,000. Finally, Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,759,000. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.
PF traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.35. The stock had a trading volume of 3,038,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,131,202. The company has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.62. PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock has a 1-year low of $52.25 and a 1-year high of $70.51.
Pinnacle Foods Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded convenience food products in North America. It operates through four segments: Frozen, Grocery, Boulder, and Specialty. The Frozen segment offers frozen vegetables, frozen complete bagged meals, frozen prepared seafood, frozen and refrigerated bagels, frozen pizza, and full-calorie single-serve frozen dinners and entrées under the Birds Eye, Birds Eye Voila!, Van de Kamp's, Mrs.
