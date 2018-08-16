Pinduoduo (PDD) Earning Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Report Finds

Media coverage about Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) has trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Pinduoduo earned a media sentiment score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the company an impact score of 44.2467734739243 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the news articles that may have impacted Accern’s scoring:

Get Pinduoduo alerts:

NASDAQ:PDD opened at $17.70 on Thursday. Pinduoduo has a 12 month low of $17.58 and a 12 month high of $27.54.

Pinduoduo, Inc operates an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile platform offers a selection of priced merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang in 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.