Pier Capital LLC Sells 12,788 Shares of Texas Roadhouse Inc (TXRH)

Pier Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,024 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 12,788 shares during the quarter. Pier Capital LLC’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $7,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 2.8% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 45,615 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 4.5% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 124,672 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,167,000 after buying an additional 5,372 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 46.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,005 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after buying an additional 8,905 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 19.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the second quarter valued at $461,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TXRH shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “$69.18” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. BidaskClub lowered Texas Roadhouse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Texas Roadhouse has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.02.

Shares of NASDAQ TXRH opened at $65.48 on Thursday. Texas Roadhouse Inc has a 12 month low of $44.29 and a 12 month high of $70.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 33.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.58.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.05). Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The company had revenue of $629.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse Inc will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of February 20, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 550 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

