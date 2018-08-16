Pier Capital LLC Buys 23,102 Shares of Rogers Co. (ROG)

Pier Capital LLC boosted its stake in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 49.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 70,283 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 23,102 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC’s holdings in Rogers were worth $7,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Rogers by 0.3% in the second quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,076 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $17,954,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Rogers by 11.6% in the second quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,029 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,805,000 after purchasing an additional 7,261 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Rogers by 278.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,937 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 5,106 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Rogers by 4.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,156 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Rogers by 4.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,605 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ROG opened at $127.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 1.44. Rogers Co. has a twelve month low of $105.60 and a twelve month high of $184.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 3.72.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The electronics maker reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.14). Rogers had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $214.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Rogers Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rogers news, SVP Jeffrey M. Grudzien sold 1,379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total transaction of $165,107.67. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,962,479.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ROG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rogers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Rogers from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd.

Rogers Profile

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. The company's Advanced Connectivity Solutions segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless communications infrastructure, automotive, connected devices, wired infrastructure, consumer electronics, and aerospace/defense.

