Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,821 L Brands Inc (LB)

Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,821 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LB. Global X Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of L Brands by 8.7% during the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 19,662 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of L Brands by 23.7% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of L Brands by 46.8% during the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,279 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its position in shares of L Brands by 3.9% during the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 46,021 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyers Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of L Brands by 31.9% during the first quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 7,472 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. 75.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on L Brands from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. Citigroup upgraded L Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on L Brands to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of L Brands in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded L Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.69.

In other news, Director Donna James sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total transaction of $35,290.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,738 shares in the company, valued at $696,554.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 17.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LB stock opened at $31.89 on Thursday. L Brands Inc has a fifty-two week low of $30.42 and a fifty-two week high of $63.10. The stock has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.90, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.56.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 93.09% and a net margin of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that L Brands Inc will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.53%. L Brands’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

