Photronics (PLAB) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub lowered shares of Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

PLAB has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Photronics from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Photronics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Photronics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Photronics has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.50.

NASDAQ:PLAB traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.70. 3,634 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 476,289. Photronics has a one year low of $7.20 and a one year high of $10.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $608.43 million, a PE ratio of 45.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.73.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. Photronics had a return on equity of 2.92% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $130.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Photronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Photronics will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Photronics declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, July 6th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 4,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total value of $43,924.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $714,150.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher J. Progler sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total value of $47,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 92,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,250 shares of company stock valued at $180,155. Corporate insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Photronics in the second quarter worth about $101,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Photronics in the second quarter worth about $102,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Photronics in the second quarter worth about $118,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Photronics in the first quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Photronics in the first quarter worth about $173,000. 91.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel display substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components.

