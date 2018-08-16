Phillip M. Fernandez Sells 2,000 Shares of Yext Inc (YEXT) Stock

Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total value of $45,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of YEXT stock traded up $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $23.77. The stock had a trading volume of 49,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,328. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.09 and a beta of 0.41. Yext Inc has a 1 year low of $10.58 and a 1 year high of $24.48.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. Yext had a negative return on equity of 81.00% and a negative net margin of 37.24%. The company had revenue of $51.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. Yext’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Yext Inc will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Yext in the 2nd quarter worth $1,015,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Yext by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,257,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,122,000 after purchasing an additional 532,722 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Yext in the 2nd quarter worth $874,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in Yext by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,684,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,313 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Yext in the 1st quarter worth $6,298,000. 45.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on YEXT. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Yext in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Yext from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Yext from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on Yext in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

About Yext

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud in North America and Europe. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its PowerListings Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

