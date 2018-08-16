Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) Holdings Lifted by GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 19.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,772 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,108 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $6,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Aristotle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth about $119,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 90.7% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth about $128,000. 72.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.55.

PM opened at $83.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $128.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.21 and a twelve month high of $119.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.76.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 7.84% and a negative return on equity of 76.67%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other tobacco products, and other nicotine-containing products. Its portfolio of brands comprises Marlboro, Parliament, Bond Street, Chesterfield, L&M, Lark, Philip Morris, Merit, Virginia S., Muratti, and Next.

