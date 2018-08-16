Pfizer Inc. (PFE) Stake Decreased by Icon Wealth Partners LLC

Icon Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 22.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,304 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 459,530,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,308,754,000 after buying an additional 6,785,335 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Pfizer by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,738,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,562,162,000 after buying an additional 7,534,957 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,123,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,281,563,000 after buying an additional 1,881,570 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Pfizer by 1.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 61,720,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,190,462,000 after buying an additional 889,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Pfizer by 11.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 47,174,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,674,223,000 after buying an additional 4,998,981 shares during the last quarter. 69.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $41.16 on Thursday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.32 and a 1 year high of $41.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $243.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.96.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.07. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 42.35%. The business had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 51.32%.

In other news, insider Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 25,642 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total value of $1,013,115.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,954 shares in the company, valued at $5,055,462.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director W Don Cornwell sold 5,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total value of $190,117.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 785,453 shares of company stock worth $29,937,357. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $45.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 15th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Pfizer to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Morningstar set a $45.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.95.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH). The IH segment focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines and vaccines, and consumer healthcare products in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases, as well as consumer healthcare, such as over-the-counter brands comprising dietary supplements, pain management, gastrointestinal, and respiratory and personal care.

