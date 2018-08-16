PetIQ Target of Unusually High Options Trading (PETQ)

PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ:PETQ) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 1,938 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,709% compared to the typical volume of 69 call options.

PetIQ stock opened at $31.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.09. PetIQ has a 52-week low of $17.03 and a 52-week high of $36.27. The company has a market cap of $665.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.13.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. PetIQ had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The firm had revenue of $171.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.48 million. The business’s revenue was up 96.2% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that PetIQ will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PETQ shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of PetIQ in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PetIQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PetIQ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of PetIQ to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.33.

In related news, CEO Mccord Christensen sold 13,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $313,996.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John Newland sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.78, for a total transaction of $147,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 107,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,758,383. 45.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in PetIQ by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in PetIQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in PetIQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in PetIQ by 408.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 9,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 7,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in PetIQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

About PetIQ

PetIQ, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes pet medications, and health and wellness products for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers pet prescription medications, including products for arthritis, thyroid, and diabetes and pain treatments, as well as heartworm preventatives, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; over-the-counter medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products in various forms comprising spot on treatments, chewables, and collars; and health and wellness products consisting of specialty treats and other pet products, which include dental treats and nutritional supplements.

