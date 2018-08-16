PetIQ (PETQ) Sees Large Volume Increase on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ:PETQ) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. 1,087,976 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 198% from the previous session’s volume of 364,487 shares.The stock last traded at $28.28 and had previously closed at $27.24.

The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. PetIQ had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $171.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.48 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 96.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get PetIQ alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of PetIQ to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of PetIQ from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PetIQ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PetIQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PetIQ has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

In other PetIQ news, CFO John Newland sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total transaction of $134,915.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Mccord Christensen sold 13,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $313,996.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 107,500 shares of company stock worth $2,758,383 in the last 90 days. 45.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PETQ. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in PetIQ by 175.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 13,186 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in PetIQ by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 22,770 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in PetIQ by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 632,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,815,000 after acquiring an additional 223,502 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in PetIQ by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 8,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in PetIQ by 150.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 10,152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market cap of $665.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.13.

About PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ)

PetIQ, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes pet medications, and health and wellness products for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers pet prescription medications, including products for arthritis, thyroid, and diabetes and pain treatments, as well as heartworm preventatives, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; over-the-counter medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products in various forms comprising spot on treatments, chewables, and collars; and health and wellness products consisting of specialty treats and other pet products, which include dental treats and nutritional supplements.

Recommended Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for PetIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetIQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.