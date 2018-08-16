PetIQ Inc (PETQ) CEO Sells $433,581.48 in Stock

PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ:PETQ) CEO Mccord Christensen sold 15,474 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $433,581.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Mccord Christensen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PetIQ alerts:

On Monday, July 2nd, Mccord Christensen sold 40,000 shares of PetIQ stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total value of $1,052,400.00.

On Tuesday, June 19th, Mccord Christensen sold 6,348 shares of PetIQ stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $146,067.48.

On Friday, June 15th, Mccord Christensen sold 13,652 shares of PetIQ stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $313,996.00.

Shares of PETQ traded up $3.78 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.03. The stock had a trading volume of 3,793,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,195. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $665.34 million and a PE ratio of 88.59. PetIQ Inc has a 1-year low of $17.03 and a 1-year high of $37.45.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $171.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.48 million. PetIQ had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 0.17%. PetIQ’s quarterly revenue was up 96.2% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that PetIQ Inc will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded PetIQ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on PetIQ to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on PetIQ from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PetIQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PETQ. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in PetIQ by 452.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,944,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,157 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in PetIQ by 571.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 940,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,248,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares during the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD acquired a new position in PetIQ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,637,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in PetIQ by 89.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 576,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,497,000 after purchasing an additional 272,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC boosted its stake in PetIQ by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 749,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,940,000 after purchasing an additional 267,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

About PetIQ

PetIQ, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes pet medications, and health and wellness products for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers pet prescription medications, including products for arthritis, thyroid, and diabetes and pain treatments, as well as heartworm preventatives, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; over-the-counter medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products in various forms comprising spot on treatments, chewables, and collars; and health and wellness products consisting of specialty treats and other pet products, which include dental treats and nutritional supplements.

Read More: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for PetIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetIQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.