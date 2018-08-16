Peter R. Chase Sells 1,000 Shares of Chase Co. (CCF) Stock

Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) insider Peter R. Chase sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.90, for a total transaction of $122,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $699,669.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

CCF stock opened at $121.50 on Thursday. Chase Co. has a 52 week low of $90.20 and a 52 week high of $131.35.

Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 5th. The construction company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $78.92 million during the quarter. Chase had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 15.54%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Chase by 41.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 404,582 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,114,000 after acquiring an additional 118,347 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Chase by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,704 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares during the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chase in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,053,000. Choate Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Chase by 0.3% in the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 236,260 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,512,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. lifted its stake in Chase by 8.5% in the first quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. now owns 8,514 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter.

Chase Corporation manufactures and sells protective materials for various applications worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Materials and Construction Materials. The Industrial Materials segment offers insulating and conducting materials to wire and cable manufacturers; laminated film foils for communication and local area network cables; moisture protective coatings for electronics industry; laminated durable papers, including laminated papers for envelope converting and commercial printing industries; pulling and detection tapes for fiber optic cables, and water and natural gas lines, as well as power, data, and video cables; cover tapes for semiconductor components; advanced adhesives, sealants, and coatings for automotive and industrial applications; polymeric microspheres; water-based polyurethane dispersions for various coating products; and composite strength elements for use in wind energy generation.

