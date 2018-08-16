Peter R. Chase Sells 1,000 Shares of Chase Co. (CCF) Stock

Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) insider Peter R. Chase sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.90, for a total transaction of $122,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $699,669.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
CCF stock opened at $121.50 on Thursday. Chase Co. has a 52 week low of $90.20 and a 52 week high of $131.35.
Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 5th. The construction company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $78.92 million during the quarter. Chase had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 15.54%.
Chase Company Profile
Chase Corporation manufactures and sells protective materials for various applications worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Materials and Construction Materials. The Industrial Materials segment offers insulating and conducting materials to wire and cable manufacturers; laminated film foils for communication and local area network cables; moisture protective coatings for electronics industry; laminated durable papers, including laminated papers for envelope converting and commercial printing industries; pulling and detection tapes for fiber optic cables, and water and natural gas lines, as well as power, data, and video cables; cover tapes for semiconductor components; advanced adhesives, sealants, and coatings for automotive and industrial applications; polymeric microspheres; water-based polyurethane dispersions for various coating products; and composite strength elements for use in wind energy generation.
Read More: Asset Allocation
Receive News & Ratings for Chase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.