Perspecta (PRSP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. Approximately 5,040,285 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the previous session’s volume of 3,633,038 shares.The stock last traded at $23.70 and had previously closed at $21.65.
The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09.
The company also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 8th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new position in Perspecta during the 2nd quarter valued at $147,000. New England Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Perspecta during the 2nd quarter valued at $176,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Perspecta during the 2nd quarter valued at $181,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new position in Perspecta during the 2nd quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Perspecta during the 2nd quarter valued at $190,000.
