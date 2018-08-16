Perspecta (PRSP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. Approximately 5,040,285 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the previous session’s volume of 3,633,038 shares.The stock last traded at $23.70 and had previously closed at $21.65.

The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 8th.

PRSP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Perspecta in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Perspecta in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Perspecta in a report on Thursday, August 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Perspecta in a report on Thursday, August 2nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new position in Perspecta during the 2nd quarter valued at $147,000. New England Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Perspecta during the 2nd quarter valued at $176,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Perspecta during the 2nd quarter valued at $181,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new position in Perspecta during the 2nd quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Perspecta during the 2nd quarter valued at $190,000.

