PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) Holdings Increased by Investment House LLC

Investment House LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 59,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Investment House LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $6,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hyman Charles D grew its stake in PepsiCo by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 168,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,225,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC now owns 2,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 19,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. 70.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $113.45 on Thursday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.94 and a 52-week high of $122.51. The firm has a market cap of $159.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 10th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $16.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.05 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 67.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.9275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $3.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 70.94%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PEP. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.35.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. Its Frito-Lay North America segment offers Lay's and Ruffles potato chips; Doritos, Tostitos, and Santitas tortilla chips; and Cheetos snacks, branded dips, and Fritos corn chips. The company's Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the brands Quaker, Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, life, Quaker Chewy, and Rice-A-Roni.

