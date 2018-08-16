PennyMac Financial Services Inc (PFSI) Director Matthew Botein Sells 10,000 Shares

PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) Director Matthew Botein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.12, for a total value of $211,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Matthew Botein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 7th, Matthew Botein sold 10,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total value of $211,700.00.

On Tuesday, July 31st, Matthew Botein sold 10,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total value of $191,100.00.

On Tuesday, July 24th, Matthew Botein sold 10,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total value of $196,400.00.

On Tuesday, July 10th, Matthew Botein sold 10,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.86, for a total value of $198,600.00.

On Tuesday, July 3rd, Matthew Botein sold 10,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $197,500.00.

On Tuesday, June 19th, Matthew Botein sold 10,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total value of $205,700.00.

On Tuesday, June 12th, Matthew Botein sold 10,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total value of $202,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 5th, Matthew Botein sold 728 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $14,560.00.

Shares of NYSE PFSI traded up $0.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.30. 3,573 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,924. The firm has a market capitalization of $513.16 million, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.63. PennyMac Financial Services Inc has a 12-month low of $16.40 and a 12-month high of $25.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $244.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.49 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 3.91% and a net margin of 11.03%. analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services Inc will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 10th.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PFSI. Compass Point restated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. ValuEngine lowered PennyMac Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a $24.00 target price on PennyMac Financial Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 169,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,796,000 after acquiring an additional 19,074 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,534,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 566.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 109,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,454,000 after acquiring an additional 93,366 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 99.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 19,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 64,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 24,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

