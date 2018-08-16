PennantPark Investment (PNNT) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

News headlines about PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) have trended somewhat positive on Thursday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. PennantPark Investment earned a media sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the asset manager an impact score of 46.2777085245703 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

PNNT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of PennantPark Investment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PennantPark Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $8.00 target price on shares of PennantPark Investment and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.06.

Shares of PNNT opened at $7.67 on Thursday. PennantPark Investment has a one year low of $6.29 and a one year high of $7.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $537.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The asset manager reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). PennantPark Investment had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 39.31%. The firm had revenue of $24.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.13 million. analysts anticipate that PennantPark Investment will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PennantPark Investment

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a closed-end, non-diversified investment company. The Company is a business development company. Its objectives are to generate both current income and capital appreciation while seeking to preserve capital through debt and equity investments primarily made to the United States middle-market companies in the form of senior secured debt, mezzanine debt and equity investments.

