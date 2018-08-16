PennantPark Investment (PNNT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “PennantPark Investment Corporation is a business development company which principally invests in U.S. middle-market private companies in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans and equity investments. The companies in which it invests are typically highly leveraged, often as a result of leveraged buy-outs or other recapitalization transactions. PennantPark’s investment objectives are to generate both current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. PennantPark Investment Corporation is managed by PennantPark Investment Advisers, LLC. “

PNNT has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $8.00 price target on shares of PennantPark Investment and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. PennantPark Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNNT opened at $7.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. PennantPark Investment has a 1-year low of $6.29 and a 1-year high of $7.80. The company has a market cap of $537.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.20.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The asset manager reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). PennantPark Investment had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $24.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.13 million. equities research analysts predict that PennantPark Investment will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PNNT. Muzinich & Co. Inc. increased its position in PennantPark Investment by 31.2% in the first quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 2,355,718 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,736,000 after purchasing an additional 560,038 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in PennantPark Investment by 8.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,269,825 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,161,000 after purchasing an additional 185,389 shares during the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware increased its position in PennantPark Investment by 59.0% in the first quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 292,428 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 108,522 shares during the last quarter. Resource America Inc. increased its position in PennantPark Investment by 61.7% during the first quarter. Resource America Inc. now owns 256,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 97,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its position in PennantPark Investment by 83.4% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 166,388 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 75,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

