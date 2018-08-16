Peercoin One Day Volume Reaches $467,242.00 (PPC)

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 16th. Over the last seven days, Peercoin has traded down 13.1% against the US dollar. One Peercoin coin can now be purchased for $1.18 or 0.00018483 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, WEX, LiteBit.eu and YoBit. Peercoin has a market capitalization of $29.45 million and approximately $467,242.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Peercoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,424.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $531.39 or 0.08299003 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00013452 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00027397 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00011557 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $145.37 or 0.02273292 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.79 or 0.00231299 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 39.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00018858 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00015336 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00060128 BTC.

About Peercoin

Peercoin (CRYPTO:PPC) is a coin. Its launch date was September 23rd, 2014. Peercoin’s total supply is 24,913,101 coins. The official website for Peercoin is www.peercoin.net . The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Peercoin is talk.peercoin.net . Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Peercoin

Peercoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Tux Exchange, Cryptopia, YoBit, The Rock Trading, Trade By Trade, HitBTC, WEX, LiteBit.eu, Poloniex, Bittylicious, Livecoin, SouthXchange and BX Thailand. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peercoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Peercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Peercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Peercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.