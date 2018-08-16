Peel Hunt Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Shanta Gold (SHG)

Shanta Gold (LON:SHG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Thursday.

Separately, Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Shanta Gold in a research note on Friday, July 20th.

LON:SHG opened at GBX 4.89 ($0.06) on Thursday. Shanta Gold has a twelve month low of GBX 3 ($0.04) and a twelve month high of GBX 10.49 ($0.13).

In other Shanta Gold news, insider Anthony Durrant purchased 413,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of £24,789.54 ($31,623.34).

Shanta Gold Company Profile

Shanta Gold Limited is a gold producing company engaged in the investment in gold exploration and production in Tanzania. The Company is engaged in mining, processing, exploration and related activities. Its Tanzanian-based assets include New Luika Gold Mine, Singida, Songea and Lupa Goldfield exploration.

