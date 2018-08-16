Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Sumo Group (SUMO)

Sumo Group (LON:SUMO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Tuesday. They presently have a GBX 200 ($2.55) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target points to a potential upside of 25.00% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of SUMO opened at GBX 160 ($2.04) on Tuesday. Sumo Group has a 1-year low of GBX 96 ($1.22) and a 1-year high of GBX 120 ($1.53).
Sumo Group Company Profile
