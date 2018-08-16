Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Sumo Group (SUMO)

Sumo Group (LON:SUMO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Tuesday. They presently have a GBX 200 ($2.55) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target points to a potential upside of 25.00% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of SUMO opened at GBX 160 ($2.04) on Tuesday. Sumo Group has a 1-year low of GBX 96 ($1.22) and a 1-year high of GBX 120 ($1.53).

Sumo Group Company Profile

Sumo Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides video games in the United Kingdom. The company develops games across a range of console platforms, PC, handheld, and mobile devices. It also offers services to entertainment industry, including games, TV, and film. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Sheffield, the United Kingdom.

