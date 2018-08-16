pdvWireless (PDVW) Given Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 0.19

Press coverage about pdvWireless (NASDAQ:PDVW) has trended somewhat positive on Thursday, according to Accern. Accern rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. pdvWireless earned a news impact score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the wireless provider an impact score of 46.2547173195059 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

NASDAQ:PDVW opened at $31.15 on Thursday. pdvWireless has a twelve month low of $22.50 and a twelve month high of $39.75. The company has a market cap of $468.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.37 and a beta of 0.80.

pdvWireless (NASDAQ:PDVW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 5th. The wireless provider reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.04). pdvWireless had a negative return on equity of 16.09% and a negative net margin of 517.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 million. sell-side analysts expect that pdvWireless will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PDVW shares. ValuEngine upgraded pdvWireless from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded pdvWireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. TheStreet lowered pdvWireless from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered pdvWireless from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

In other news, major shareholder Owl Creek Asset Management, L. purchased 1,564 shares of pdvWireless stock in a transaction on Monday, July 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.18 per share, with a total value of $40,945.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bravo Fund Ii L.P. Pimco sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total value of $807,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 148,121 shares of company stock valued at $3,858,105 and have sold 26,644 shares valued at $849,342. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

pdvWireless Company Profile

pdvWireless, Inc, a wireless communication company, provides network and mobile communication solutions to infrastructure and enterprise customers primarily in the United States. It offers TeamConnect service, which combines pdvConnect, a proprietary suite of mobile communication and workforce management applications with digital network architecture and mobile devices supplied by Motorola Solutions, Inc The company's mobile communication and workforce management solutions enable businesses to locate and communicate with their field workers, as well as enhance the documentation of work events and job status.

