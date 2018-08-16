PDL Community Bancorp (PDLB) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.
PDLB opened at $14.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. PDL Community Bancorp has a one year low of $14.46 and a one year high of $16.95.
PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. PDL Community Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $9.66 million during the quarter.
About PDL Community Bancorp
PDL Community Bancorp provides various banking products and services primarily in the New York City metropolitan area. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts; and individual retirement accounts.
