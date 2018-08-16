PDL Community Bancorp (PDLB) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

PDLB opened at $14.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. PDL Community Bancorp has a one year low of $14.46 and a one year high of $16.95.

Get PDL Community Bancorp alerts:

PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. PDL Community Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $9.66 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDLB. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of PDL Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,357,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of PDL Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $392,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PDL Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $266,000. 12.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PDL Community Bancorp

PDL Community Bancorp provides various banking products and services primarily in the New York City metropolitan area. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts; and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for PDL Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDL Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.