PC Tel (PCTI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $4.12

Shares of PC Tel Inc (NASDAQ:PCTI) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.12 and last traded at $4.32, with a volume of 1358 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.17.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PCTI shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of PC Tel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. B. Riley upgraded shares of PC Tel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $8.50 to $4.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PC Tel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Lake Street Capital lowered shares of PC Tel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of PC Tel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.25.

The stock has a market cap of $81.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.90 and a beta of 0.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 8th were given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. PC Tel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 220.00%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCTI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in PC Tel by 67.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 255,252 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after buying an additional 102,692 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in PC Tel by 403.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 103,494 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 82,917 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in PC Tel by 3.1% in the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,320,817 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $14,482,000 after buying an additional 69,567 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in PC Tel in the fourth quarter valued at about $510,000. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its position in PC Tel by 8.9% in the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 588,783 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after buying an additional 47,943 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

PC Tel Company Profile (NASDAQ:PCTI)

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, delivers performance critical telecom solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company operates in two segments, Connected Solutions and RF Solutions. The Connected Solutions segment designs and delivers precision antennas, which are used primarily in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the Industrial Internet of Things.

